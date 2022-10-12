NE to Play Key Role in Making India $5 Trillion Economy: Droupadi Murmu

Asserting that India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the North Eastern Region will play an important role in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.

The President said that there is immense potential for development in the North-Eastern Region.

"Today, development of the Region is getting a new impetus with various new projects of highways, railways, airways and waterways. The North Eastern Region, including Tripura, will play an important role in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025. She expressed confidence that the aspirations, innovation and entrepreneurship of the talented and hardworking people, especially the youth of Tripura, will play an important role in achieving this goal," President said while inaugurating Tripura State Judicial Academy, President's Secretariat release said.

She also laid the foundation stone for Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh, Agartala today.

The President virtually inaugurated an MLA Hostel at Capital Complex, Agartala and laid foundation stones for Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum & Cultural Centre; IIIT-Agartala; and various projects of Government of Tripura related to roads, schools and hostels for students from Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala.