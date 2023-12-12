Amit Shah To Introduce Revised Criminal Law Bills In Parliament

"British-era laws were made to strengthen and protect their rule and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice," he said.

"We (the government) are going to bring about changes in both of these fundamental aspects. The soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to Indian citizens. The objective will not be to punish anyone but to give justice and in this process, punishment will be given where it is required to create a sense of prevention of crime," Shah stressed.