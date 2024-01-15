National

Amit Shah's Elder Sister Passes Away in Mumbai Hospital

According to reports, Amit Shah cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following his sister's demise.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, official sources said.

The Union Home Minister's sister Rajeshwariben Shah, was not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. She was in her mid-60s.

Shah was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters. On Monday, he was scheduled to attend two events, sources said.

