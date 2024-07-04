Amritpal Singh and Sheikh Abdul Rashid to be Sworn in as MPs in New Delhi Tomorrow

Amritpal Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, will be sworn in as Members of Parliament tomorrow in New Delhi. Singh, a radical preacher elected from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency while in jail, has been granted a four-day parole starting Friday to take his oath of office. Rashid, elected from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, also received necessary approvals for his swearing-in.
Sources initially indicated that both Singh and Rashid would be administered the oath in the Speaker's room on Saturday, pending final approvals.
Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, requested temporary release to take his oath as an MP. After the Punjab Government forwarded his request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the District Magistrate of Amritsar granted him parole. Singh will return to Assam jail after taking the oath on Friday.
"Amritpal Singh has been granted parole for 4 days or less from July 5 with certain conditions, about which the jail superintendent, Dibrugarh, has been informed," stated Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday.
Rashid, currently jailed for his involvement in the 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, received approval from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his oath-taking.