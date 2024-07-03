Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh Granted Parole For Oath-Taking

Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher recently elected as MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency while in jail, has been granted a four-day parole starting Friday to take his oath of office.
Singh, currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, had requested temporary release to be sworn in. The Punjab Government forwarded this request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, leading to the parole decision.
"Amritpal Singh has been granted parole for 4 days or less from July 5 with certain conditions, about which the jail superintendent, Dibrugarh, has been informed," stated Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Wednesday.
In a related development, Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, will also be sworn in as MP from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. Rashid, currently jailed for his involvement in the 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, received the necessary approval from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Sources indicate that both Singh and Rashid will likely be administered the oath in the Speaker's room on Saturday, pending final approvals. Singh's lawyer and family have not been informed of the exact date for the swearing-in ceremony.
Amritpal Singh, leading the 'Waris Punjab De' political group, contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate and triumphed over Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira with a margin of nearly 2 lakh votes.
Despite his electoral success, Singh has a controversial background, being inspired by Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and implicated in multiple cases of spreading disharmony, attempted murder, and attacking police personnel.
Singh was apprehended in Punjab's Moga last April after a month-long search. His detention was extended by a year on June 3, just a day before the Lok Sabha election results were announced.