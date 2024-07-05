Amritpal Singh Flown to Delhi from Dibrugarh Jail for Oath-Taking

Radical preacher, Amritpal Singh was shifted from Dibrugarh Central Jail at 4 am on Friday for an oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi.
He was dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and an orange turban as he boarded a police vehicle, sources said.
Singh was first taken to the Air Force base at Mohanbari airport in eight vehicles of Punjab and Dibrugarh police.
On July 3, the radical preacher who was elected as an MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib Constituency while in jail was granted a four-day parole to take his oath of office. Singh, currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, had requested temporary release to be sworn in.
The conditions outlined in Singh’s parole order are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making any public statements during his visit to New Delhi. Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited.
Significantly, Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, will also be sworn in as MP from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.
Amritpal Singh, leading the 'Waris Punjab De' political group, contested the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate and triumphed over Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira with a margin of nearly 2 lakh votes.
Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh while speaking on the oath-taking said that he will meet Amritpal Singh in Delhi today.
He said, “Our demand is that Amritpal Singh should be allowed to meet the people who elected him. We demand extension of release of Amritpal Singh. If there is a need to meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Home Minister in this matter, then we will meet them and put our demands before them.”