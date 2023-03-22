Amritpal Singh’s Getaway Bike Recovered Near Jalandhar

The bike on which 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh fled was recovered by Punjab Police on Wednesday.

The bike was found abandoned near a canal in Darapur area, 45 km from Jalandhar.

Previously, CCTV visuals came up, in which Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18 (Saturday).

Locals of the Jalandhar village claimed Amritpal Singh's presence in their village on March 18. A CCTV video has emerged sourced from the local villagers. Punjab police have not officially confirmed this. The video shows a car and men waiting on a bike near a field. Another bike is parked nearby and as the first bike moves with three riders, the other also readies to leave.

Earlier today, the Punjab Police released pictures of the absconding Khailistani leader. Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab, Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed that the Khalistani sympathizer has not been arrested yet.

"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," said IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) has also been issued against Amritpal Singh.

IGP Singh also said that a total of 154 people have been arrested and taken into custody so far. IGP Gill also requested people to help them in Amritpal's arrest.

According to the police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

The radical preacher has been on the run since Saturday when the police launched a "massive state-wide cordon and search operations (CASO)" in the state against elements of the 'Waris Punjab De'.