Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which sells its dairy products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has increased prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by Rs 2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.

This was announced by the RS Sodhi, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited.

With this, the prices of full cream milk has now increased to from Rs 61 per litrer to Rs 63 per litre.

However, from when the changes in price will happen is still not known.

Earlier in August, Amul had hiked prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by Rs 2 per litre due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. Prior to that, milk prices were hike in March.

Mother Dairy had also hiked prices to compensate for the increase in procurement costs. Before that, the prices were increased in March.