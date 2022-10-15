TheConclave2022: Session 1 Concludes with Discussion on ‘Regionalism vis a vis Nationalism’

The first session of ‘The Conclave 2022’ organized by Pratidin Media Group has successfully ended with a discussion on ‘Regionalism vis a vis Nationalism’.

The panelists for the session were All Assam Students Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora and BJP MP Dilip Saikia.

During the discussion Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the discussion was necessary as Assam and the Northeast never received the respect and recognition it deserved. Martyrs Piyoli Phukan, Maniram Dewan and Kanaklata Barua remain lesser known figures of the Indian independence struggle.

APCC President Bhupen Borah rejected the facts presented by Union Minister Rajnath Singh about the prevailing law and order situation in the Northeast. He said that more than 200 youths joined ULFA recently. Insurgency has not ended in the Northeast, he added.

On the other hand, Dilip Saikia while speaking on the discussion said that there wouldn’t have been any discussion on ‘Regionalism vis a vis Nationalism’ if the 36 states and union territories of United India would get equal rights and equal status. He also mentioned about the various steps taken by the Centre for the development of Assam and Northeast.

The discussion was moderated by Pratidin Time Editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia.

‘The Conclave 2022’ is a two-day programme organised under the aegis of Pratidin Media Network in association with Dalmia Cements at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

It has been conceptualized with the aim to put forward and discuss the issues of Northeast India with the outcome serving as a roadmap towards a more inclusive development of the region.