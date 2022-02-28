Amul Milk Costiler By ₹2 Across All Varieties

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), the marketer of Amul milk on Monday announced fresh hike in prices by ₹2 per litre.

Amul said that the increase in prices will be across all its varieties. The new prices will come into effect from March 1, 2022, it said, adding that the prices be reflected on all varieties of milk across the country.

Amul, India’s largest milk supplier claimed that the prices had remained unchanged in the past 18 months and the hike was necessitated by a “rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, and overall cost of production”.

Dairy cooperation major GCMMF had said in a release, “The price revision is being done all India, in rest of the markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk.”

Following the rise in prices, a 500 ml packet of Amul Gold, which is full-cream milk, will cost ₹30. Its toned milk variety, that is Amul Taaza will be priced at ₹24 for half litre while Amul Shakti will be sold for ₹27.