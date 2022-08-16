Amul milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

The prices of Amul’s Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands have been increased. The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement.

The price hike comes amid an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, it said.

The hike of Rs 2 per litre translates into a 4 per cent increase in MRP, which is lower than the average food inflation, the statement said.

Amul had hiked prices in February this year. After this, Amul Gold milk was priced at Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza was priced at Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti at Rs 27 per 500 ml.

The prices have been increased in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza- Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28, the GCMMF said.

"The cattle feeding cost alone has increased by approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of eight to nine per cent over the previous year," the statement said.