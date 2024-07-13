National

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Tie The Knot In Star-Studded Ceremony

Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a golden sherwani for the occasion. The wedding celebration took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and continues with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.