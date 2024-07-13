Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Tie The Knot In Star-Studded Ceremony

The long-anticipated event has finally taken place as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have tied the knot.
Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a grand wedding ceremony. The celebration was graced by numerous international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.
Exclusive pictures shared by Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, captured Anant and Radhika heading for their pheras, surrounded by friends and family.
Radhika stunned in a breathtaking lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The 29-year-old bride wore a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, paired with elegant jewelry. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of the 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire.
The ensemble included a trailing ghagra with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta, completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to her silhouette.
Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a golden sherwani for the occasion. The wedding celebration took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and continues with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, on July 14.
The high-profile ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.