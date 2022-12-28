Andhra Pradesh: 8 Feared Dead In Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu's Roadshow

At least eight people are feared dead after a stampede-like situation at a roadshow of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the Nellore district on Wednesday.

According to reports, during the public gathering held by Naidu, a scuffle broke out between party workers that lead to the incident.

Meanwhile, the injured workers have been rushed to a hospital. Following the incident, Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled his roadshow.

He immediately took off to the Kandukur area hospital where the injured party workers were admitted.

In the wake of the incident, Naidu also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

In addition, his party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will look after the education of the victims’ children in NTR Trust educational institutions.