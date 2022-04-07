Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet all set for Reshuffle

Andhra Pradesh government is all set for the Cabinet reshuffle with as many as 19 ministers likely to be dropped.

The state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to induct new ministers into the state Cabinet in the coming days, with anticipations running that the swearing-in could even take place on April 9.

This comes as chief minister Reddy of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is preparing for the Assembly elections, slated to be held in 2024.

According to sources, the chief minister will submit the final list of new ministers to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandran before April 9.

Also, Reddy has already handed over the final list of the 19 ministers who will be dropped from the cabinet to the Governor on Wednesday. Only four of the incumbent ministers may retain their positions, the reports also say.

In the current cabinet, there are five deputy chief ministers. Reddy is likely to have five new Deputy Chief Ministers as part of his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state.

Currently, the five Deputy Chief Ministers represent Scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities. Also, there are 11 ministers from upper castes.

With the State Assembly elections scheduled in 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, this reshuffle holds importance. This was scheduled to take place last December, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

