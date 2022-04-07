Sri Lanka Crisis: President Appoints Advisory Team

In a bid to tackle the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday night appointed a new financial and economic team for multilateral affairs and debt sustainability.

Rajapaksa has appointed the presidential advisory team to advise the government to tackle the crisis.

The members of the advisory group include Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka and former Director of Economic Affairs Department, Shanta Devarajan, Professor of Development Scheme at Georgetown University and former Chief Economist of World Bank, and Sharmini Coorey, former Director of Corporate Capacity Development and former Deputy Director of African Department of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The advisory group will hold discussions with Sri Lankan officials involved in negotiations with the IMF and provide guidance on overcoming the current debt crisis.

It may be mentioned that Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation.

Also, India has delivered two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, India’s high commission on the crisis-hit island nation said on Wednesday.

