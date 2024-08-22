Andhra Pradesh: Death Toll Climbs to 17 in Anakapalli Pharma Factory Blast

The death toll in the tragic reactor explosion at a pharma company in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rambilli mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, reports said on Thursday.
Reportedly, a 500-kilolitre capacitor reactor exploded at the pharma company while nearly 200 workers were present on-site on Wednesday. The incident took place during the lunch hour, potentially averting a much higher casualty count, as more workers were away from the reactor area at the time.
Following the incident, around 30 injured workers were immediately rushed to NTR Hospital and a nearby private hospital for treatment, reports added.
Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan confirmed the fatalities today. In response, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry and is expected to visit the families of the deceased and injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, describing the incident as "painful" and announcing financial aid.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO said in a post on X.