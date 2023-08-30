Andhra Pradesh: Fire in Shopping Mall Guts Property Worth Crores

A massive fire broke out in a shopping in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh damaging the property worth Rs. 2 crore during the early hours of Wednesday.
The mall is located in the Odisha-Andhra border area of the district where the fire broke out today.
After the incident was reported, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
The owners of the mall informed that all the goods in the shopping mall were burnt to ashes and an estimated property loss worth Rs. 2 crore was incurred in the mishap.
It is suspected that the cause of the fire is short circuit, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.