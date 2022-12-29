Andhra Stampede: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakhs Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced Rs. 2 lakhs ex gratia to kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to each injured in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Andhra Pradesh.

Condoling the death of seven Telegu Desam Party (TDP) workers, Office of the Prime Minister tweeted, “Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

On Wednesday evening, as many as seven workers died after a stampede-like situation at the roadshow of former state’s Chief Minister Chadrababu Naidu in Nellore district.

During the public gathering held by Naidu, a scuffle broke out between party workers that lead to the incident.