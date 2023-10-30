Andhra Train Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Hours after the tragic train accident in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night announced Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next kin of the deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section and Rs. 50,000 will be given to the injured.
The official X handle of the prime minister posted, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the situation is under control.
He said, "Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM Modi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control."
On Sunday, at least six persons died and several others were injured after two trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.
According to information, the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train rammed the Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route. This resulted in the derailment of three coaches of the trains, reports said.
"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.
Furthermore, right after the mishap, relief teams reached the incident spot, sources said. Rescue operations are reportedly underway.
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care. The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services.