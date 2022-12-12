NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Granted Bail in Extortion Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh granted bail on Monday by the Bombay High Court in connection with the Rs. 100 crore extortion case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.

In March 2021, senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Mr Deshmukh, the then Home Minister, had given a target to police officers to collect ₹ 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The ED, which is probing the financial aspect of the case, had alleged that while serving as the state Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh collected ₹ 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through police officer Sachin Waze.

Earlier, a special court in Mumbai on November 18 granted bail to dismissed Sachin Waze in the case linked to Mr Deshmukh.