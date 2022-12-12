We’re Still Free Birds After Killing Woman: Rebellious Bikers Group

In a shocking event, a group of notorious youths ‘Gang of Devil’ in Assam’s Dhubri district posted a video on social media describing how one of its members killed a woman in road accident.

According to sources, one of the rebellious bikers killed one woman, identified as Sakina, after hitting her with his speeding bike in Bilasipara.

The Gang of Devil describing the incident proudly said, “This biker killed one and came out of lock up within 10 minutes.”

“This is the power of Gang of Devil and now we are having party,” the group added.

The incident of the rebellious bikers killing one woman in road mishap and getting out of police custody within minutes has created a tense and anxious situation in the area.

The incident questions the judicial system and justice done to the woman who died due to these bikers.