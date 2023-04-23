Another Cheetah Brought From South Africa Dies in Kuno National Park

A male Cheetah named Uday, which was brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh died, reports said on Sunday.

At the daily check-up, Uday reportedly appeared lethargic and was limping, a press release by the forest department said.

The cheetah died during treatment after falling ill. However, the exact reason for the death is yet to be ascertained.

Cheetah Uday, a wild male captured close to the Matlabas River in the Waterberg region of South Africa and was estimated to be approximately 6 years old. Uday was brought from South Africa to Kuno on February 18 this year along with 11 other cheetahs.

It was one among the 12 cheetahs airlifted from South Africa to Kuno National Park. It was wild and healthy according to the Cheetah Metapopulation Project. Experts say some of these cheetahs are losing fitness, and suffering from chronic stress after months in captivity.

This is the second death of a Cheetah at the Kuno National Park in a month. Earlier on March 27, a female cheetah named Sasha had died due to a kidney ailment. It was part of the batch of big cats brought to Kuno from Namibia.