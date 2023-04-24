Another In-Flight 'Peeing' Case: Drunk Man Urinates On Co-Passenger On NY-Delhi Flight

Another ‘peeing’ incident onboard a flight has come to light wherein a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger.

The incident was reported from onboard American Airlines that had landed at Delhi Airport last night around 9pm.

"It was learnt that an unruly passenger (Indian) arriving from New York by American Airlines Flight No. AA 292 in inebriated condition has argued with a co-passenger and urinated on him,” an airport official said.

As per reports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were contacted by the crew members immediately after landing after which the passenger was taken to airport police station.

However, Delhi Police said that no official complaint has been lodged by the complainant yet.

Last month, a similar incident took place when a passenger was caught allegedly urinated on a US passenger mid-air on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi. The airline also imposed a ban on the passenger from flying on any of its flights in the future.

Last year in November, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight.

The incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which was attributed to the delay in reporting the incident by the airline crew.

Later, Delhi police Mishra in connection to the incident.