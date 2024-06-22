Anti-Paper Leak Law Enacted Amid NEET Controversy, Severe Penalties Introduced

The Act, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 9 and the Lok Sabha on February 6, aims to prevent unfair practices in examinations conducted by various bodies such as the UPSC, SSC, railways, banking recruitment exams, and the NTA. It introduces penalties ranging from three to five years imprisonment for cheating, escalating to five to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for organized cheating activities.