Anti-Paper Leak Law Enacted Amid NEET Controversy, Severe Penalties Introduced

Amid controversies surrounding NEET UG 2024 and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams due to alleged paper leaks, the Centre has enacted a stringent law aimed at combating malpractices in competitive examinations.
The newly operationalized Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, carries severe penalties, including up to 10 years in jail and fines up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.
After receiving assent from President Droupadi Murmu four months ago, the law came into effect on June 21 following a notification issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday night. This move comes in the wake of recent incidents, including a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak during an exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Act, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on February 9 and the Lok Sabha on February 6, aims to prevent unfair practices in examinations conducted by various bodies such as the UPSC, SSC, railways, banking recruitment exams, and the NTA. It introduces penalties ranging from three to five years imprisonment for cheating, escalating to five to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for organized cheating activities.
Before the enactment of this law, there was no specific legislation to address unfair practices in public examinations conducted by the central government and its agencies. The legislation is designed to deter organized groups and institutions involved in unfair means for financial gain, while safeguarding candidates from such misconduct, according to Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.