Anyone Putting Up Posters Against Me Shouldn't Be Arrested, Says Kejriwal

After several arrests being made over posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that anyone who puts up posters against him should not be arrested.

Talking to media persons, Kejriwal said, “I have no objection to these people who have put up posters against me in Delhi. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested.”

“I saw on social media what they have written, 'Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao'. I don't mind. I did not understand why their printer was seized and those people were arrested. That is not good,” he added.

Kejriwal’s remarks came in the wake of posters targeting him surfaced in the national capital, a day after posters against PM Narendra Modi had cropped up.

Delhi Police made several arrested in connection to the case where some miscreants allegedly put up posters against PM Modi. The posters calling for the ouster of PM Modi with the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' were found pasted in several parts of the city.

The Delhi CM also hit out at PM Modi modi over the incident.

"I don't know why the Prime Minister is so scared. What difference will it make if some people paste the posters? Modi ji is fighting with the printing people and those who paste posters. It does not suit such a powerful Prime Minister of a great country would clash with the printing and the poster-pasting people", he said.

He further said, "Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster, anyone can put such posters in a democracy."