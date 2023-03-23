Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: 2nd Round of Border Talks Likely in April

The second round of talks with Assam to resolve the inter-state border dispute in the six remaining areas of differences will begin in April or May, said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

Sangma told the state assembly that the regional committees have been reconstituted for the purpose.

The regional committees comprising ministers and MLAs for six areas in Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, and Jaintia Hills districts have also been appointed to take the talks forward, Sangma said.

The remaining six disputed border areas between the two northeastern states are in Block-I in West Jaintia Hills district, Block-II in Ri-Bhoi, and Langpih in West Khasi Hills.

The discussion will resume in April or May after the assembly session is completed. Detailed consultations should take place at ground zero to try and understand all issues of the people, he added.

All stakeholders such as the autonomous district councils and traditional heads will be consulted, Sangma said.

Sangma said while there is no perfect solution to the border issues, his government will try to find the best solution to resolve the long pending boundary dispute with Assam. “If we go with a negative mindset that we will not move an inch and not agree to anything said by the other side, then we will not be able to solve the issue,” he added.

However, Assam and Meghalaya have identified 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border. These two northeastern neighbours, which started the first round of discussions in July 2021, signed an MoU to resolve differences in six areas in March last year in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.