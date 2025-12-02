APCC Leadership Team Meets In New Delhi In Presence Of Kharge And Rahul Gandhi

leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a meeting at the residence of president of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to review the political situation in Assam and chalk out a roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Assam Leadership Team imeeting was attended by Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Rakibul Hussain, and Congress General Secretary (Org.) K.C. Venugopal.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also participated in the deliberations, underlining the importance the party is placing on Assam in the run-up to the polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pradyut Bordoloi said the discussions primarily focused on the overall political progress in the state and the preparations required to strengthen the party’s base at the grassroots level.

According to sources, the discussions revolved around three major points. The first was to assess the ground reports submitted by various Congress committees across Assam, with particular emphasis on bolstering the party’s organisational structure at the booth and village levels.

The second key agenda was strategy building for the upcoming elections. Leaders discussed how the Opposition front could present a united challenge to the ruling BJP in any potential alliance.

The third important issue was the controversial Special Revision (SR) exercise and its potential impact on Assam. Leaders expressed concern over whether the move could affect genuine voters in the state and agreed that the party would closely monitor its implications.

In addition, according to the report, the issue of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for certain communities in Assam also featured in the discussions.

Also Read: “Congress Will Bring A New Assam, New Dreams”: Gaurav Gogoi