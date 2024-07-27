APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes Of "Missile Man"

The "Missile Man of India" and former President Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, known as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, passed away on this day in 2015. The "People's President" died while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong on July 27, 2015.

Dr Kalam is known as one of the greatest educators in history and he also made notable contributions to Indian space and military research development.

Dr Kalam was born into a Tamil Muslim family in Rameswaram on October 15, 1931. As a child, he sold newspapers for meagre earnings to support his family.

Always a clever, diligent student, he put a lot of effort in his studies, especially in mathematics, driven by the desire to do his best. As he grew up, he majored in aerospace engineering and physics.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam held positions in prestigious institutes like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a scientist and scientific administrator.

Under his watchful eyes, the SLV-III project was developed as the first satellite launch vehicle which launched the Rohini satellite into the orbit of the Earth. Moreover, he conducted the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, earning him the monicker "Missle Man of India".

Among other breakthroughs, India produced the anti-tank missile Nag, the surface-to-air missile Trishul, and the surface-to-surface missile Prithvi under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Spearheaded by the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the 1998 nuclear weapon test in India had Dr Kalam behind it. The Pokhran-II tests in May 1998 made him a household name, even as the world powers retaliated with financial sanctions on India.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam also worked with cardiologist Soma Raju to create the low-cost "Kalam-Raju-Stent" in 1998. They also collaborated to come up with the Kalam-Raju Tablet in 2012, a durable tablet computer used for remote health care.

In 1990, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was awarded with the Padma Bhushan and in 1997, the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India, was bestowed on him.

On his death anniversary, let us have a look at the 10 most inspirational quotes of Dr Kalam: