APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes Of "Missile Man"

The "Missile Man of India" and former President Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, known as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, passed away on this day in 2015. The "People's President" died while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong on July 27, 2015.

Dr Kalam is known as one of the greatest educators in history and he also made notable contributions to Indian space and military research development.

Dr Kalam was born into a Tamil Muslim family in Rameswaram on October 15, 1931. As a child, he sold newspapers for meagre earnings to support his family.

Always a clever, diligent student, he put a lot of effort in his studies, especially in mathematics, driven by the desire to do his best. As he grew up, he majored in aerospace engineering and physics.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam held positions in prestigious institutes like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a scientist and scientific administrator.

Under his watchful eyes, the SLV-III project was developed as the first satellite launch vehicle which launched the Rohini satellite into the orbit of the Earth. Moreover, he conducted the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, earning him the monicker "Missle Man of India".

Among other breakthroughs, India produced the anti-tank missile Nag, the surface-to-air missile Trishul, and the surface-to-surface missile Prithvi under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Spearheaded by the then Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the 1998 nuclear weapon test in India had Dr Kalam behind it. The Pokhran-II tests in May 1998 made him a household name, even as the world powers retaliated with financial sanctions on India.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam also worked with cardiologist Soma Raju to create the low-cost "Kalam-Raju-Stent" in 1998. They also collaborated to come up with the Kalam-Raju Tablet in 2012, a durable tablet computer used for remote health care.

In 1990, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was awarded with the Padma Bhushan and in 1997, the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in India, was bestowed on him.

On his death anniversary, let us have a look at the 10 most inspirational quotes of Dr Kalam:

1.
Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success.
2.
Thinking is progress. Non-thinking is the stagnation of the individual, organisation and country. Thinking leads to action. Knowledge without action is useless and irrelevant. Knowledge with action converts adversity into prosperity.
3.
Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.
4.
Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place – the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life.
5.
Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.
6.
If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.
7.
All Birds find shelter during a rain. But the Eagle avoids rain by flying above the Clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference!!!
8.
It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone
9.
When you speak, speak the truth; perform when you promise; discharge your trust… Withhold your hands from striking, and from taking that which is unlawful and bad…
10.
What actions are most excellent? To gladden the heart of a human being, to feed the hungry, to help the afflicted to lighten the sorrow of the sorrowful and to remove the wrongs of injured…
