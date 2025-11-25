APL Apollo Proposes ₹1,200-Crore Investment in Chhattisgarh, Plans 100-Bed Charity Hospital

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh’s industrial and social development, APL Apollo Industries Group has proposed an investment of ₹1,200 crore in the state. The announcement was made during a meeting in New Delhi, where Group Chairman Sanjay Gupta and senior officials met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

During the discussion, the company outlined plans to expand production capacity and establish new industrial units in Chhattisgarh. Officials said the proposal reflects the Group’s confidence in the state’s new industrial policy and its rapidly developing infrastructure.

In a significant social initiative, APL Apollo also informed the Chief Minister that it will soon set up a modern 100-bed charity hospital in the state. The facility is expected to offer affordable, high-quality healthcare services to the public, strengthening Chhattisgarh’s medical ecosystem and marking a major step in the company’s community welfare efforts.

