‘Chhattisgarh Investor Connect’ Kicks Off, CM Sai Holds Talks with Top Investors

The Chhattisgarh Government’s flagship investment initiative, Chhattisgarh Investor Connect, officially began today in New Delhi, drawing leading figures from India’s corporate and industrial sectors.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai personally participated in a series of high-level meetings with top investors, highlighting the state’s growing industrial potential. The event has attracted major business groups from steel, tourism, manufacturing, and other emerging industries, aiming to showcase Chhattisgarh as a highly investor-friendly destination.

During the conference, CM Sai held direct interactions with investors, briefing them on the state’s favorable industrial policies, streamlined procedures, rapidly developing infrastructure, and transparent governance framework. He assured industry leaders of the state’s readiness to welcome significant investments, promising timely facilitation and swift clearances.

The event underscores Chhattisgarh’s commitment to boosting investment inflows, fostering economic growth, and creating employment opportunities, positioning the state as a hub for business and industrial development in India.