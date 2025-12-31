App-Based Delivery Workers Go on Nationwide Strike, Services Hit

Delivery workers associated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) observed a nationwide strike on Wednesday, protesting what they described as unfair working conditions, falling earnings and the lack of basic social security.

The protest led to disruptions in food and grocery delivery services in several areas, especially during peak hours.

Delivery agents said that despite spending long hours on the road every day, their income has steadily declined, pushing many into financial distress. Several workers claimed they are forced to remain polite and customer-friendly at all times, even under extreme pressure, while penalties are imposed on them for issues beyond their control.

One delivery worker said riders are often blamed and fined if an order gets cancelled, regardless of the reason. He added that companies do not provide adequate insurance coverage and that workers are expected to work 14 hours or more daily to earn a basic income.

“No matter how exhausted or stressed we are, we still have to smile and ask customers for ratings. If an order is cancelled, the loss is ours,” he said.

Another worker said earnings were better during the early days of app-based delivery services, but recent changes in rate structures have made it difficult to survive. He cited the case of a rider who met with an accident in Delhi’s Barakhamba area and did not receive any insurance support from the company.

“The company officials kept asking him to submit documents, but there was no response. In the end, fellow riders collected money to help him,” the worker said, adding that the injured rider was forced to return to work late at night to make ends meet.

Several workers also alleged that team leaders often remain unreachable and, in some cases, block riders’ app IDs if they raise complaints or question decisions. “After working 14 hours, many of us earn only Rs 700 to Rs 800. Still, people continue working late into the night because there is no other option,” another rider said.

Some delivery agents said services were completely suspended in certain localities as part of the strike. “Initially, the company gave us good incentives, but now everything has been taken away. Other platforms offer promotions, but here we only see cuts,” a worker said, adding that many riders work 15 to 16 hours a day just to manage household expenses.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reiterated his demand to ban 10-minute delivery services, alleging that such models put excessive pressure on gig workers while benefiting companies.

He said delivery riders and drivers working for platforms like food delivery, quick commerce and ride-hailing apps form the backbone of billion-dollar companies but remain the most exploited section in the system. According to him, time-bound delivery guarantees force workers to drive recklessly, increase stress levels and expose them to abuse from customers, without offering basic worker protections.

Chadha also proposed fixed working hours for gig workers, arguing that no one should be compelled to work 14 to 16 hours a day merely to earn incentives. He said reforms are necessary to improve safety, dignity and working conditions for app-based workers across the country.

