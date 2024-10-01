Man Orders iPhone via COD, Murders Delivery Boy After Receiving It

In an untoward incident, a 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly murdered while delivering an iPhone valued at Rs 1.5 lakh to a customer in Lucknow.
According to reports, the victim's body was disposed of in the Indira Canal, prompting the deployment of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team to locate it.
The police confirmed that Gajanan, a resident of Chinhat, had placed the order for the iPhone through Flipkart, opting for the Cash on Delivery (COD) payment method.
On September 23, delivery boy Bharat Sahu, hailing from Nishatganj, arrived to deliver the device at Gajanan's residence, where he was reportedly killed by Gajanan and an accomplice.
After strangling Sahu, they concealed his body in a sack and disposed of it in the canal.
Sahu’s family reported him missing at the Chinhat police station on September 25 after he failed to return home for two days. While investigating Sahu's call logs and tracking his last known location, police identified Gajanan's number and reached out to his friend, Akash.
During questioning, Akash confessed to the crime. The police are continuing their efforts to recover the victim's body from the canal.
"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is actively searching for the body of the victim in the canal," an officer stated.