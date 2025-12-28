Aravalli Hills Redefinition: Supreme Court Initiates Suo Motu Case

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of concerns regarding the recent redefinition of the Aravalli Hills and will hear the matter on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Advertisment

The case, titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues, will be heard by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih.

The Aravalli range stretches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, and is considered an important ecological zone. The Supreme Court had earlier approved an elevation-based definition to classify landforms as part of the Aravalli Hills for mining regulation purposes.

In May 2024, the Court had noted that different states were using varying definitions of “Aravalli Hills/Ranges” and had constituted a committee to address the issue.

The committee submitted its recommendations in October 2025, suggesting that any landform in the Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above the local relief should be termed as Aravalli Hills. It also defined the Aravalli Range as two or more hills located within 500 metres of each other.

The committee’s recommendations, accepted by a previous Bench, also included the prohibition of mining in core or inviolate areas, while allowing regulated mining elsewhere. The Court had observed that a total ban on mining often leads to illegal activities and mafia involvement.

Also Read: Centre Denies Mining Push, Says Over 90% of Aravalli Region Remains Protected