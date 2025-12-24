Centre Orders Complete Ban on New Mining Leases in Aravallis Amid Controversy

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Wednesday ordered a complete ban on all new mining leases in the Aravalli range, citing the need to protect the ecologically sensitive hills and maintain the integrity of the range stretching from Delhi to Gujarat.

The decision comes days after the Supreme Court imposed a freeze on new mining leases until a comprehensive Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is prepared, following the ongoing TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India case. The court had endorsed a uniform scientific definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and emphasised the importance of preserving the range as a “green barrier” against the eastward spread of the Thar desert.

In its statement, MoEF&CC said the ban applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape to stop unregulated mining and ensure sustainable development. The ministry has also directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas where mining should be prohibited, based on ecological, geological, and landscape-level considerations.

The government clarified that existing mines must comply strictly with all environmental safeguards and Supreme Court guidelines to ensure sustainability. The move seeks to prevent further ecological damage while balancing the rights of operational mines.

The announcement comes amid public debate over a height-based definition accepted by the Supreme Court, which critics say could exclude smaller hillocks crucial for ecological connectivity. Environmentalists and opposition parties have raised concerns that the criterion might inadvertently allow unregulated mining in certain areas.

The Aravallis, one of the world’s oldest mountain systems, play a critical role in groundwater recharge and act as a natural shield against desertification, particularly for Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The government’s latest directive is being viewed as a major step toward long-term conservation and protection of the entire Aravalli ecosystem.

