Arjuna Awardee CRPF Officer Accused Of Sexually Harassing Colleagues; Faces Removal

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken action against one of its high-ranking officers, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khajan Singh, following allegations of sexual harassment.
Reports suggest that the decision came on the heels of a thorough investigation into accusations made by female personnel within the paramilitary force.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended Singh's removal, a move that was subsequently approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The allegations against Singh, who currently holds the position of CRPF chief sports officer, include misconduct toward female members of the force.
"The CRPF conducted an inquiry into the officer's conduct, followed legal procedures, and submitted a report to the UPSC. The UPSC, subsequently, advised dismissal from service, a decision endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CRPF has issued a dismissal notice accordingly," stated a senior officer.
Prior to his role as CRPF chief sports officer, Singh represented India at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, where he secured a silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly event, marking India's first swimming medal at the event since 1951.
Currently stationed in Mumbai, Singh has been granted a 15-day period to respond to the dismissal notice. He is facing two charges, with dismissal proceedings initiated in one case, while investigations into the other are ongoing.
Singh had previously refuted the allegations, labeling them as 'absolutely false' and suggesting they were aimed at damaging his reputation.
The CRPF, with a strength of approximately 3.25 lakh personnel, took the pioneering step of integrating women into combat ranks back in 1986. Over the years, it has expanded its inclusivity efforts, with the establishment of six all-women battalions comprising a total of 8,000 personnel. Additionally, women serve in various sports and administrative capacities within the force.