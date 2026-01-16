Army Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervour as 5 Lakh Students Sing ‘Vande Mataram’ in Raipur

On the occasion of Army Day, the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a historic and inspiring display of patriotism. Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, nearly five lakh students participated in a mass collective rendition of the complete ‘Vande Mataram’, setting a remarkable milestone.

Advertisment

The historic event was organised simultaneously across around 3,000 schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Raipur and Balodabazar–Bhatapara, with enthusiastic participation from students, public representatives, educators, and local citizens.

Netaji Subhash Stadium Becomes the Epicentre

The main programme was held at Netaji Subhash Stadium, where MP Brijmohan Agrawal was present in person. He received a warm welcome from students and NCC cadets.

Students of Shri Ram Sangeet Mahavidyalaya presented a soulful musical rendition of the complete Vande Mataram. Thousands of students, along with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Scouts & Guides, and citizens, joined in a single voice—creating a powerful and emotionally moving symbol of national unity, discipline, and devotion.

Patriotic Cultural Performances

Colourful patriotic performances by school students further elevated the spirit of the event, filling the atmosphere with national pride and enthusiasm.

MP Brijmohan Agrawal’s Address

Addressing the gathering, MP Brijmohan Agrawal said the primary objective of the event was to awaken deep respect, honour, and devotion towards Mother India in every citizen. He emphasised that instilling values of patriotism, duty, and dedication among the younger generation is essential for nation-building.

He highlighted that Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is India’s National Song, meaning “I bow to my motherland.” During the freedom struggle, it became the rallying cry of revolutionaries and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Vande Mataram ignites unity, courage, and the spirit of sacrifice. It reminds us that the nation is not merely a piece of land, but our mother,” he said.

Also Read: Remembering the Glorious Legacy of Vande Mataram Is a Matter of Pride for Every Indian: CM Vishnu Deo Sai