Remembering the Glorious Legacy of Vande Mataram Is a Matter of Pride for Every Indian: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said that remembering the glorious legacy of the national song “Vande Mataram” is a matter of pride for every Indian, as it represents the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice and courage that led the country to freedom.

Addressing a special discussion in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly organised to mark 150 years of “Vande Mataram”, the Chief Minister highlighted its historical, cultural and emotional significance. He said the powerful resonance of Vande Mataram once shook the foundations of British rule and became a clarion call that ignited courage, sacrifice and valour in the hearts of millions during the freedom struggle.

CM Shri Sai recalled that martyrs such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Khudiram Bose and countless other revolutionaries embraced the gallows with a smile while raising the slogan of Vande Mataram for Mother India. Their supreme sacrifices, he said, continue to remind every Indian of their duties towards the nation.

Describing Vande Mataram as a foundational pillar of India’s national consciousness, the Chief Minister said the song reminds the nation of the struggle, pain and indomitable courage that paved the way to independence. He stressed that the true identity of a nation is not defined merely by geographical boundaries, but by its civilisation, culture, traditions and values, which shape its way of life over centuries.

CM Shri Sai said India’s cultural continuity is unique in the world and deeply rooted in its civilisational ethos. He added that the purpose of organising the special discussion was also to ensure that the nation does not forget the mistakes of history that caused deep wounds, the pain of which is still felt in society today. Learning from history, he said, is essential for building a strong and harmonious India.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the brave sons of Chhattisgarh who made the spirit of Vande Mataram the mission of their lives and sacrificed everything for the nation. He said the national song connects Indians to their heritage, cultural consciousness and a civilisation that spans thousands of years, reflecting ideals passed down through generations.

Highlighting Indian tradition, Shri Sai said the land is revered as a mother, and Vande Mataram is the most powerful and sacred expression of this sentiment. It teaches respect and a sense of duty towards nature, land and the nation, he added.

Expressing gratitude to the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly and all members for organising the discussion, CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said such deliberations play a crucial role in connecting the younger generation with patriotism, cultural pride and historical awareness.