Baramulla Encounter: 3 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces So Far

A total of three terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces during the ongoing anti-militancy operation being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reports said.
Informing this on social media platform X, the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday said, “#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Another #terrorist killed (Total 03). Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”
However, as per sources, the identity and group affiliation of the deceased terrorists are yet to be ascertained.
It may be noted that a gun battle broke out at Anantnag district earlier today to neutralize terrorists who had taken positions in the forest area in hilly terrain.
Notably, today is the fourth consecutive day of operations being carried out against terrorists who are reportedly hidden in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag.
On September 13, an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were reportedly killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and DSP Humayun Bhat sustained critical injuries during the gunfight that ensued in the morning hours. They succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.