Baramulla Encounter: 3 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces So Far

On September 13, an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were reportedly killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and DSP Humayun Bhat sustained critical injuries during the gunfight that ensued in the morning hours. They succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.