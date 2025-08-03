Army Officer Booked for 'Murderous Assault' on SpiceJet Staff; Airline Files FIR

A senior Army officer has been booked for allegedly assaulting four SpiceJet ground staff members at Srinagar Airport last week, following a dispute over excess cabin baggage. The incident, described by the airline as a "murderous assault," left one staff member with a spinal fracture and another with severe jaw injuries.

Advertisment

According to a statement issued by SpiceJet, the altercation occurred at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. The conflict began after the officer, identified as Lt Col Singh, was informed that his two cabin bags, weighing a combined 16 kg, exceeded the permitted limit of 7 kg.

The airline said, "When staff members politely informed [him] of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges," the officer allegedly refused to comply and forcibly entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official intervened and escorted him back, but the situation escalated shortly afterward.

What followed, according to SpiceJet, was a violent physical assault. "Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," the statement read. "One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee."

Another employee who rushed to assist the unconscious colleague was also attacked. "Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted," the airline added.

All four injured staff members were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. The injuries have been officially classified as "grievous."

SpiceJet has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the local police and has also initiated the process of placing the officer on India's no-fly list. The airline has submitted CCTV footage of the incident to the authorities as part of the investigation.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, SpiceJet has demanded strict action against Lt Col Singh. “SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation appraising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger,” the airline confirmed.

Reaffirming its stance, the airline said, “SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion.”

ALSO READ: “This is a Nightmare..." Cancelled SpiceJet Flight Leads to Plight | Full Story