“This is a Nightmare..." Cancelled SpiceJet Flight Leads to Plight | Full Story

A major disruption occurred at Patna Airport when SpiceJet’s SG3453 flight, scheduled to depart from Patna at 1:35 PM to Guwahati, was delayed by more than four hours before being ultimately cancelled. The flight, which caused widespread frustration, left dozens of passengers, including those from Assam, stranded and furious over the lack of communication and support from the airline.

Passengers had adhered to the designated boarding time of 1:05 PM and had arrived at the airport well in advance. However, despite their timely arrival, the flight’s departure was repeatedly postponed without any explanation from the airline or authorities. By 4:30 PM, with no sign of the flight taking off, passengers were left waiting in confusion, desperate for information that never came.

The absence of any updates from the airline only fueled the passengers' frustration, eventually leading to chaos at the airport. As tempers flared, passengers demanded explanations, but it was only after significant uproar that airport officials requested they wait a little longer, without providing further clarity on the situation.

One frustrated passenger shared, “Today we were scheduled to return to Guwahati. We requested multiple times to speak with the executives of SpiceJet at Patna Airport, but they seemed to ignore us. They only care about the money, not the passengers.”

Another passenger added, “This is a nightmare. We are being harrased. The flight was cancelled, and they weren’t willing to provide us with accommodation or compensation money as per the DGCA guidelines.”

Among the stranded passengers, atleast 41 travelers from Assam were particularly affected by the extended delay. Despite the inconvenience, no provisions were made for food or assistance, leaving passengers feeling neglected and disrespected. Many demanded the airline make arrangements for their comfort during the prolonged wait.

The situation escalated further as elderly passengers and government employees, who had scheduled commitments, were left stranded without any clarity. The lack of communication from the airline exacerbated the tension, transforming the airport into a scene of disarray.

As the delay stretched on, frustration reached a boiling point, with passengers voicing their anger over the airline’s lack of accountability and poor customer service.

After several hours of uncertainty, SpiceJet officials eventually arranged accommodation for the stranded passengers, but not without significant distress.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, One of the passengers remarked, “We were given boarding passes, and then the flight was cancelled. After hours of waiting, they finally ensured accommodation for the stranded passengers.”