Army Thwarts Attack In J&K's Kupwara; Pakistani Terrorist Killed

Indian Army troops successfully thwarted an attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. In the confrontation, one Pakistani terrorist was killed, while one Indian Army soldier lost his life, and four others, including a Major, sustained injuries.
Defence sources indicate that the BAT team involved in the attack likely included regular Pakistan Army troops, including their Special Services Group (SSG) commandos, who collaborate closely with terrorist organizations.
"Indian Army troops have foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the Line of Control against Indian forces. The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations," said the Defence sources.
During the encounter, four Indian Army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, were injured. Defence officials confirmed that all troops were evacuated from the location. "Five Indian Army soldiers suffered injuries in the encounter, including a Major rank officer. All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries," the officials stated.
The Indian Army's Chinar Corps provided additional details in a post on X writing, "There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector, on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated."
Further information on the incident is awaited.