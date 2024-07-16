J&K: Four Soldiers, Including Officer, Killed in Doda Encounter

Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were reportedly killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Additionally, a J&K police personnel sustained injuries when the confrontation erupted in the Desa area on Monday night.
The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was initiated based on precise intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.
"Contact with terrorists was established around 9 pm, resulting in heavy firefight. Initial reports indicate injuries to our bravehearts," the Army posted on X on Monday night.
This incident marks the second major encounter in the Jammu region within a short period, following an attack in Kathua last week that resulted in the deaths of five soldiers.
In that attack, five more soldiers were injured in a coordinated strike targeting two trucks transporting at least 12 troops. The terrorists attacked the trucks, positioned roughly 500 meters apart, using grenades, armor-piercing bullets, and an M4 assault rifle.
Terrorist activity, which initially began in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, has now spread across Jammu, a region that was relatively free from terrorism until a few years ago.
In the past 32 months, over 40 soldiers have been killed in action in the Jammu region. Reports suggest that more than 60 foreign terrorists, trained in jungle warfare, might be operating in the region, instilling fear across all 10 districts.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Army to deploy its full range of anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate terrorism in the Jammu region.