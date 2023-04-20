Army Vehicle Catches Fire in J&K’s Poonch, 4 Jawans Killed

In a tragic incident, as many as four Indian Army Jawans were killed after their vehicle caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Thursday.

According to sources, several jawans have also been injured in the incident.

The incident has been reported from the Bhata Dhurian area on Rajouri Poonch National Highway.

The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a lightning strike, sources said. However, the exact reason for the fire will be ascertained only after the

Meanwhile, Army and police personnel have reached the incident site. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

More details into the incident are awaited.