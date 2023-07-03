Around 60 Goats Killed After Train Runs Them Over In Telangana

Around 60 goats were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Telangana's Vikarabad district, officials informed on Monday.
They said that the incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village situated in Vikarabad's Dharur Mandal.
According to information received, the goats belonged to a shepherd identified as Kishtappa.
An official was quoted by ANI as saying, "60 goats were hit by a train while they were crossing tracks at Dornal village, Tharoor mandal today. 60 goats died on the spot."
Further investigations in connection with the matter are underway.
It may be noted that last month on June 26, a luxury vehicle was seized with stolen goats in Assam’s Jorabat.
According to sources, the vehicle was intercepted and seized while the thief identified as Bapdhan Pathak was attempting to sell them to a meat trader.
Pathak was apprehended by the police along with the vehicle. This incident has caused alarm in nearby areas such as Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sonapur, and Jorabat, where the thief had been operating.
In connection with the case, the authorities have also detained a meat trader from Jorabat for further questioning. Investigations are underway to uncover the extent of the operation and ensure justice is served.