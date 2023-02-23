SC Grants Interim Bail to Cong Leader Pawan Khera

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera after he was deboarded from an Indigo plane in New Delhi and arrested by the Assam Police on Thursday.
The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka Court to grant interim bail to Khera and issued notice to Assam Police and Uttar Pradesh Police on his plea seeking clubbing of FIRs.
The top court said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by the Dwarka court.
Delhi Police said that a request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam.
The Congress leader was arrested after a case was registered against him at the Haflong police station in Assam's Dima Hasao district.
Reportedly, Khera was stopped from boarding a plane at the Delhi airport after a request received from the Assam Police to stop him. Soon after the police arrested him, Khera said that he is "ready to fight the long battle".
Meanwhile, Congress leaders also protested after Khera was stopped by Delhi Police from boarding the plane at the airport.
In a video shared on Congress's Twitter handle, Pawan Khera said that he does not know why he was deboarded.
"I don't know. I was told that your baggage has to be checked. I said I do not have any luggage except a handbag. When I came down, I was told that I cannot go, a DCP would come. We are waiting for the DCP for the last 20 minutes. I don't know why I am being stopped," he said.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard. She accused the BJP government of "dictatorship".
On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah said that the state's 'honour and regard has dropped in the entire country' because of the police action to arrest Congress leader Pawan Khera due to his recent remarks on PM Narendra Modi.
"It has come to this that if some terrorist plants a bomb and flees to Pakistan, there are doubts whether the Indian government will be able to take such a quick decision," he said.