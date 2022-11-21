Bimal Bora Lauds Guwahati Tea Auction Centre's Tea Lounge at IITF

Assam Industries and Commerce minister Bimal Borah visited the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre's (GTAC) tea lounge which is grabing much attention at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) which is being held in New Delhi.

Bimal Borah visited the Assam pavilion at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday and appreciated GTAC tea lounge's efforts to promote Assam tea.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Center Tea Lounge has become one of the most popular stalls at the International Trade Fair held in Delhi and is attracting a huge crowd of tea lovers who are very excited to drink the best quality brew of pure Assam CTC, Orthodox and Green Tea.

The GTAC Tea Lounge stall is also very popular for its Single Origin Pure Assam Tea Packets sale.

People are finding it very unique that for the first time GTAC has participated in an International Trade fair to give the people of India a hands-on experience of tasting and buying pure Assam tea.