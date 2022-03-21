Arunachal: 2 NSCN-IM Insurgents Killed in Tirap District

In a fierce gun battle with the security forces, two insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) were killed and one injured in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The encounter took place on Sunday in the Old Kolagaon area near Khonsa in Tirap district.

Huge cache of arms, weapons and other warlike stores were also recovered by the security forces from the area.

One AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 5.56 mm M4 A1 Carbine, made in the US and one 32mm Pistol were recovered from the spot.

Chukhu Apa, IGP (Law and Order) of Arunachal Pradesh, speaking to ANI said that police and Assam Rifles on Saturday had jointly launched an operation on the basis of an intelligence input in the area where the encounter took place.

Apa said, "Two NSCN-IM insurgents were killed and one was injured during the gunfight. The security personnel nabbed another insurgent. The injured insurgent was referred to a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the area.”

He further said, "The NSCN-IM insurgents had been carrying out extortion activities and new recruitments in Tirap district since January this year."

