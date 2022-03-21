PM Modi meets BJP Top Leaders to Discuss Govt Formation in 4 States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top BJP leaders to discuss the ongoing exercise for government formation in the four states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, where the BJP came back to power in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The meeting was held at PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

The BJP top leaders who were present at the meeting included party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to sources, BJP top leadership briefed Prime Minister Modi on the discussions that they held with state BJP leaders over government formation in the four states.

Earlier in the day, the BJP reposed faith in N Biren Singh and nominated him as the chief minister of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected BJP MLAs will take the oath of office at a ceremony scheduled to take place at the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun today.

BJP legislative party meeting in Uttar Pradesh scheduled on March 24 is likely to announce caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as CM once again.

Regarding Goa, BJP legislative party will meet on Monday to announce the name of the next Chief Minister of the state.

