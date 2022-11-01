Arunachal: 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tawang

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4:07 am and was centered 81 km north of Tawang at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 01-11-2022, 04:07:56 IST, Lat: 27.63 & Long: 92.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” NCS said in a tweet.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude had hit South of Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh.