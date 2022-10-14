Arunachal: APPSC Chairman Resigns from Post

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Nipo Nabam stepped down from the post of the APPSC Chairman on Friday.

He tendered his resignation on moral grounds.

The APPSC chairman handed over his resignation letter to state Governor B.D. Mishra.

It may be mentioned that preliminary probe exposed the involvement of the APPSC Secretary in connection with the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper leak case of APPSC.

In his resignation letter, Nabam stated, “In the matter of the unpleasant APPSC fiasco perpetrated by an officer of the Arunachal Public Service Commission on the infamous paper leakage of the Written Examination (Mains) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) of 27 & 28 August 2022, I being the head of the Commission feel it prudent and rationale to put in my papers on the moral ground''.

''Hence, my resignation from the post of the Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) may be accepted forthwith and deemed demitted office with immediate effect,'' he added.